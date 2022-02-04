Julia Gerasimova video TIK TOK BIOGRAPHY, HEIGHT, FAMILY instagram

Julia Gerasimova Top 19 photos video ” BIOGRAPHY, HEIGHT, FAMILY

Julia Gerasimova Top 19 photos video ” BIOGRAPHY, HEIGHT, FAMILY

Her name is Yuliya Gerasymova, the volleyball champion also wins on TIK TOK with a 90 million hits video

Yuliya Gerasymova is a Ukrainian volleyball player born on September 15, 1989 in Odessa and She is 1.85 m tall and plays on the central pole, today she has become one of the most famous volleyball players on the web, with over 50 million views she is a real star of TIK TOK, but what do we know about her? perhaps today we know that her gesture made her popular all over the planet, Yulia is a woman of unique beauty and a spontaneous smile.

Today, 28 August, the Ukraine women’s volleyball team will play a 1/8 finals match of the European Championship against the team from Poland. According to the bookmakers, the Poles are the undisputed favorites of the match. However, our girls in the group stage showed a good match and will not give up without fighting with the favorites.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ukrainians impress fans not only with their safe play, but also with their beauty. Central striker Yulia Gerasimova represents Turkey’s Karayollari of Ankara. The 30-year-old from Odessa doesn’t pay much attention to her social networks, posting mostly photos of matches, but in vain… The smile of a slender brunette is simply enchanting with her charm and sincerity of her.