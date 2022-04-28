cronaca

Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Delightful ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ Billy Eichner’s Raunchy ‘Bros’ Rep Rom-Coms at CinemaCon

by Umberto Ranieri
28 Aprile 2022
julia-roberts-and-george-clooney’s-delightful-‘ticket-to-paradise,’-billy-eichner’s-raunchy-‘bros’-rep-rom-coms-at-cinemacon


Longtime friends and frequent co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts toss back shots and break out funky dance moves in “Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy in which they play hostile exes. Universal Pictures brought a sneak peak of the film — which opens in theaters on Oct. 21 — to CinemaCon,  the annual exhibition […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: