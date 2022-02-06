julian-fowles,-longtime-film-and-television-producer,-dies-at-76

Julian Fowles, a film and television producer who worked at KCET and Esparza/Katz Productions, died in a hospital in Miami, Flor. on Saturday while recovering from a stroke. He was 76 years old. Fowles’ death was confirmed to Variety by his colleague William Immerman. Before operating in entertainment, Fowles graduated from Harvard Law School and worked as […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Julian Fowles, a film and television producer who worked at KCET and Esparza/Katz Productions, died in a hospital in Miami, Flor. on Saturday while recovering from a stroke. He was 76 years old. Fowles’ death was confirmed to Variety by his colleague William Immerman. Before operating in entertainment, Fowles graduated from Harvard Law School and worked as […]
Condividi:
Like this: