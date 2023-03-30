jury-finds-willocks-guilty-of-nov.-2021-shooting-death-of-17-year-old-girl-in-south-bend

A jury has found Alexis Willocks, 21, of South Bend, guilty of murder for her role in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl.

Willocks shot and killed Anika Henderson, in early November of 2021 as she sat in a car near Randolph Park in South Bend.

According to court documents, Willocks attended a hearing with Henderson’s boyfriend, regarding their child and separation less than two hours before the shooting.

Willocks and Henderson reportedly planned to meet up to fight after the victim picked up the boyfriend from the court hearing.

The boyfriend told police that Willocks pulled the trigger. The jury also found Willocks guilty of Criminal Recklessness.

Her sentencing is set for May 16.

