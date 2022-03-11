jussie-smollett-sentenced-to-150-days-in-jail-after-alleged-2019-attack

Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail after being found guilty of disorderly conduct three months prior.

Smollett, 39, earned 30 months of probation following his time behind bars during his sentencing on Thursday, March 10, per Chicago’s WGN9. He was also ordered to pay over $120,000 in restitution in addition to a $25,000 fine.

According to the local news outlet, the actor got emotional after the decision and shouted, “I am not suicidal and I did not do it.”

The Empire alum originally alleged in January 2019 that he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack. He claimed two individuals poured an unknown chemical substance on him and wrapped a rope around his neck.

“I am working with authorities and have been 100 percent factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” he said in a statement the following month.

He added: “As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Smollett was charged with making a false police report. He was arrested and charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct. After entering a not guilty plea, the Mighty Ducks star shockingly had all criminal charges dropped against him in March 2019.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement at the time.

Smollett was indicted again in February 2020 on six counts for making false reports to police. The actor, who pleaded not guilty to the new charges, continued to deny orchestrating the fake attack or lying about what happened.

Following a delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a weeklong trial began in Chicago in December 2021. During the court hearing, Smollett addressed his relationship with Abimbola “Bola” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, who claimed they were hired to carry out a fake racist and homophobic attack.

The California native, for his part, denied creating a “hoax” with the brothers for media coverage. After claiming that he was intimate with Abimbola, Smollett noted that Olabinjo “creeped” him out, saying, “Every time we were around him he didn’t speak to me. Every time we needed to leave, he made it seem like we needed to sneak off.”

Abimbola, however, denied a sexual relationship with Smollett but said he followed through on the alleged request to “fake beat him up” because he felt like he owed him for his extra role on Empire.

Smollett was convicted of five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct that same month.