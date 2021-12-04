just-hitched!-bringing-up-bates’-katie-bates-marries-travis-clark:-photos

They do! Katie Bates and Travis Clark tied the knot in a romantic wedding on Friday, December 3, the couple exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

“This day has been worth all of the waiting, all of the dreaming and even worth all of the work of wedding planning, with its occasional stresses and anxieties,” they tell Us. “It’s been worth every moment, and we really can’t believe we are actually married! We know we still have a lot to learn about marriage and relationships, but we are excited to spend our lives learning and growing together. It’s an exciting day when you get to marry your very best friend in life and an even more special day when you can share it with family and friends.”

Katie and Travis add: “We know we owe a huge debt of gratitude to those that worked long hours behind the scenes and to those who traveled to attend and to those who prayed for us on this day. We feel especially blessed and loved. We also feel a little bit overjoyed with excitement about our future together as Mr. and Mrs. Clark!”

The Bringing Up Bates star, 21, and the Clark Family band member, 20, married at Castleton Farms in Loudon, Tennessee. The location is special for her family, as it is the same venue where her sister Carlin Bates exchanged vows with Evan Stewart in May 2019.

The bride wore a princess-style gown — designed by Renee Cunningham of Renee’s Bridal — made of duchess satin with a bateau neckline and 150 buttons that lined the back of the dress and the full length of its monarch train. She finished her ensemble with Betsey Johnson sheer rhinestone stilettos. Effortless Beauty, which is owned by Josie Bates and Grace Rochat, handled hair and makeup.

As for the wedding party, Katie’s sisters Carlin, Josie, Alyssa Bates and Addallee Bates, sisters-in-law Whitney Bates and Kayla Manaraze, and longtime best friend Caitlin Kaetzer served as her bridesmaids. Groomsmen included Clark’s brother Mike Clark, brothers-in-law Evan Stewart and Cameron Manaraze, cousins Jeffrey Walsemann and Jeffrey Weaver, and close friends Aaron Scully and Gavin Ziegler. Katie’s nieces Willow, 2, and Layla, 22 months, were flower girls. The couple’s dog, Remi, also wore a flower girl dress.

Katie’s brother Lawson Bates performed “I Love You Truly” as the grandparents and parents were seated, and a nine-piece orchestra played “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” as the bride walked down the aisle in front of 400 guests. Her father, Gil Bates, shared the charge for the couple during the outdoor ceremony, while Travis’ grandfather Charles Clark, Jr. oversaw the exchanging of vows and rings. The groom also sang a love song titled “I Choose You” to his new wife.

Melissa Timm Designs arranged the flowers, including white bouquets with touches of greenery and a large hanging spray draped from the ceiling above the rose petal-lined aisle. The arrangements coordinated with the wedding’s black-and-white aesthetic.

The newlyweds treated their guests to smoked chicken, garlic roasted potatoes and southern-style green beans, catered by Smoke on the Mountain BBQ owner Chris Creech. Katie’s aunt Kay Hamilton prepared a five-tier white wedding cake decorated with flowers. She and Travis asked their social media followers to weigh in on the flavor, with lemon blueberry, red velvet and white chocolate raspberry winning the poll.

Memories from the big day were captured by Darian Kaia Photography and Scott Film Co.

Us broke the news in March 2020 that Katie and Travis were officially courting after being in a long-distance relationship for nine months. They were introduced by mutual friends in June 2019. Us exclusively revealed in April that they were engaged.

Scroll through the gallery below to see exclusive photos of the happy couple’s wedding!

Catch up with the Bates on UP Faith & Family.