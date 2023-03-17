Justice Department And Federal Trade Commission To Hold Annual Spring Enforcers Summit

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will cohost the second Spring Enforcers Summit on Monday, March 27. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Chair Lina M. Khan of the FTC, as well as senior staff from both agencies, will gather with international enforcers and state attorneys general to discuss enforcement priorities and strategies for effective coordination. The summit will be held in a hybrid format, with international enforcers and state attorneys general participating in-person, and a livestream option for virtual participation in the day’s plenary interviews and panel discussions.

“The global nature of our economy necessitates a vibrant and substantive exchange of ideas among antitrust and competition law enforcement authorities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kanter. “We look forward to sharing our priorities with fellow enforcement officials and the public directly.”

“At the second annual Enforcers Summit, we’ll identify top enforcement priorities and share progress on our agenda,” said FTC Chair Khan. “As we sharpen our tools to tackle today’s challenges, deepening cooperation with state and international enforcement partners is critical.”

The Enforcers Summit, which will take place in person at the RFK Main Justice Building of the Department of Justice, will include interviews of high-ranking officials; publicly streamed plenary sessions discussing merger review and monopolization cases; and closed-door, in-person discussions to facilitate the sharing of feedback and ideas. The event will highlight global, federal, and state perspectives on merger review and monopolization, including remedies, rollup strategies, and other pre-commercial activities; procurement collusion; and unfair methods of competition. The Enforcers Summit agenda is currently available at https://www.justice.gov/atr/spring-2023-enforcers-summit, and instructions for livestreaming the program will be made available on our web page shortly before the event.

