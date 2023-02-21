Justice Department And Federal Trade Commission Host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Workshop On Competition Advocacy

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) today launched a two-day joint workshop as part of this year’s first Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s (APEC) Senior Officials Meeting, which the U.S. is hosting in Palm Springs, California. This year marks the first time the U.S. has hosted APEC since 2011.

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the FTC organized and hosted the workshop on competition advocacy for APEC’s Competition Policy and Law Group (CPLG) to build on the APEC 2023 priorities, including promoting competitive markets throughout the Asia-Pacific region and fostering cooperation across APEC’s 21 economies in service of this goal.

“The APEC’s Competition Policy and Law Group workshop provides an opportunity to engage with our partners in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “Promoting competition in an increasingly complex world demands an interconnected and innovative approach to international antitrust enforcement, and this workshop is an important forum for building the ties and strategy necessary for this cooperation.”

The workshop began with opening remarks from Assistant Attorney General Kanter and FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. The workshop featured presentations and roundtable discussions on litigating competition matters, regulatory advocacy and effective legislative advocacy in a changing world. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Hetal Doshi, who leads the Antitrust Division’s Litigation Unit, kicked off the workshop with a presentation sharing best practices for courtroom advocacy. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Maggie Goodlander, who oversees the Antitrust Division’s International, Appellate, and Policy Sections, led a panel with judges and competition agency leadership from the United States, Chile and Peru.

APEC is the premier platform for advancing economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region that promote inclusive and sustainable growth, as well as free, fair, and open trade and investment. In addition to this week’s meeting in Palm Springs, the U.S. will host APEC Senior Officials Meetings in Detroit (May 2023) and Seattle (August 2023), as well as APEC’s Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco (November 2023).

