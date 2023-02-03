justice-department’s-antitrust-division-and-the-office-of-the-inspector-general-of-the-department-of-health-and-human-services-announce-partnership-to-protect-health-care-markets

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today. Strengthening the partnership between the two agencies will enable both to better protect health care consumers and workers from collusion, ensure compliance with laws enforced by OIG and the Antitrust Division, and promote competitive health care markets. This partnership also supports the objectives of the President’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.

