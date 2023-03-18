juvenile-detained-in-connection-with-15-year-old’s-shooting-death

A juvenile has been detained in connection with a reported shooting that claimed a teenager’s life at the Prairie Apartments in South Bend.

It was around 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, when South Bend Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Donnie Gray, Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile suspect was immediately taken into custody and the investigation was handed over to the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

The juvenile suspect has been charged for criminal acts that led up to the shooting and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Vittorio Rienzo