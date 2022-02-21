k5-film-teams-with-mukunda-michael-dewil-on-time-loop-thriller-‘open-house’-(exclusive)

Daniel Baur’s K5 Film and K5 International are re-teaming with writer/director Mukunda Michael Dewil for the time-loop thriller “Open House.” The script was written and developed by Jon Davis and Sergio Pinheiro. Dewil and Baur, who will produce the movie, already worked together on the action thriller “Vehicle 19,” starring the late Paul Walker, and […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daniel Baur’s K5 Film and K5 International are re-teaming with writer/director Mukunda Michael Dewil for the time-loop thriller “Open House.” The script was written and developed by Jon Davis and Sergio Pinheiro. Dewil and Baur, who will produce the movie, already worked together on the action thriller “Vehicle 19,” starring the late Paul Walker, and […]
Condividi:
Like this: