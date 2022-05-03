kacey-musgraves-is-covering-‘can’t-help-falling-in-love’-for-‘elvis’-film-soundtrack

Kacey Musgraves has recorded a version of the 1961 Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the upcoming soundtrack to director Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic, the singer has revealed. The country-pop star noted that she had covered the song Monday while walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute […]

