cronaca

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

by Ufficio Stampa
20 December 2021
kanda-sayaka,-japanese-actor,-dead-in-hotel-fall-at-35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda […]

%d bloggers like this: