kanye-slams-kim-k.’s-‘snl’-kiss-with-pete-davidson:-‘right-in-front-of-me?’

Sharing his side. Kanye West claimed in a new tell-all interview that Kim Kardashian is trying to “antagonize” him following their split — and roped Pete Davidson into the drama.

The rapper, 44, told Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee that he was offended when Kardashian, 41, kissed Davidson, 28, during a Saturday Night Live sketch when she hosted for the first time in October 2021. At the time, West was in the audience to support his estranged wife.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” the Yeezy designer wondered during the interview, which was released on Monday, January 24.

West was spotted with Kardashian in New York City ahead of her appearance on the NBC show. SNL‘s Kenan Thompson later told Us Weekly that there were “talks” about putting the Grammy winner in a sketch, but the musician remained behind the scenes.

Kardashian, for her part, was not officially dating the King of Staten Island star when the episode aired. They were spotted out together frequently in the weeks that followed, confirming their romance in November 2021 when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

“Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day,” a source told Us that month, adding that Kardashian “lights up” around the comedian.

While the KKW Beauty founder might be happy with her new relationship, West isn’t as pleased — and has made it publicly known. During Monday’s interview, the “Off the Grid” artist alleged that he was recently “stopped” from entering Kardashian’s house. The Donda rapper claimed his daughter North, 8, was once told by security that “daddy can’t come inside” when she wanted to show him something after school.

“But that hadn’t been defined,” West continued, adding that he had “no communication” with Kardashian at the time. “And I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to, and that’s when I called my cousins [to speak with her].”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum hasn’t publicly commented on West’s allegations, but a source told Us in December 2021 that she wanted to ensure that the rapper still spent time with their children. “[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives,” an insider said at the time. “[He] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations.”

Earlier this month, however, the “Heartless” performer claimed that he was prevented from attending a birthday party for daughter Chicago. As the family’s drama continues, the Georgia native told Hollywood Unlocked that he wanted to speak out to combat the narrative that he was “crazy” and out of control.

“What I was going through can’t be captured in a headline,” he explained. “That’s the reason why I wanted to sit down … and talk to the world directly.”

