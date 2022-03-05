kanye-west:-going-through-a-‘divorce’-from-kim-kardashian-is-‘suffocating’

Expressing himself. Kanye West shared his feelings on getting divorced from Kim Kardashian in a creative and cryptic way.

The Yeezy designer, 44, shared an image via Instagram on Friday, March 4, featuring the word “divorce” in large red letters against a grey background. Though the post itself had no caption, the image was filled with what appeared to be a poem in small, black type in which West compared his split to “full-blown COVID” and “running through a glass wall.”

“Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control / Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow,” the “Flashing Lights” rapper’s post reads. “Divorce feels like heavy breathing / Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold / Divorce feels like suffocating / Barely breathing.”

West’s cryptic post comes two days after his estranged wife, 41, was declared legally single and she subsequently dropped “West” from all of her social media accounts.

The SKIMS founder — who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the West — filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Last month, Kardashian slammed the “Gold Digger” rapper for his lack of legal action amid their ongoing divorce drama and social media attacks.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via her Instagram Story in February. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Later that month, Kardashian filed another set of divorce documents arguing that “terminating our marital status” would help the Grammy winner “accept that our marital relationship is over.”

The document stated: “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Despite telling Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday, March 1 that he asked his team to “expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children,” West has continued to publicly harass the Selfish author’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Most recently, the “Jesus Walks” rapper sparked controversy when he released a music video for his song “Eazy” which featured the Saturday Night Live star, 28, being buried alive.

In spite of the drama, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Davidson were still going strong. “Kim and Pete are very much excited about what the future holds for them as a couple,” the insider said in February. “They’re refusing to let it derail or distract them as a couple.”

West, meanwhile, recently sparked romance speculation with model Chaney Jones after a brief romance with Julia Fox earlier this year.