kanye-west-suggests-that-god-will-reunite-him-with-kim-kardashian

He still has hope. Kanye West made a public declaration about his divorce from Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson.

The rapper, 44, gave a speech about his marriage and his family while visiting Skid Row on Wednesday, November 24. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said in a video obtained by Page Six. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”

West then called out E! and Hulu — which are the homes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the family’s upcoming reality show, respectively — insisting that he would not let the networks “write the narrative of my family.”

The Grammy winner noted his dedication to the four children he shares with Kardashian, 41: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” he explained. “So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.”

West added that he was “trying to express this in the most sane way possible, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back at home.”

The musician concluded by suggesting that God will facilitate his reconciliation with Kardashian for the greater good. “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK … [but] when God — who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma of the devil that’s used to capitalize and keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” he said.

West reportedly met with the CEO and president of LA Mission, a nonprofit that addresses homelessness in Los Angeles, while on Skid Row.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February after six years of marriage. He first expressed his desire to give their relationship another shot during a November 5 appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs.”

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he claimed. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

West’s confession came amid news that Kardashian has moved on with Davidson, 28. The couple confirmed their romance on Thursday, November 18, when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California. Prior to the news, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the “Gold Digger” rapper was “not happy” about the pair spending so much time together.

Regardless of her estranged husband’s opinion, the reality star’s relationship with the comedian has helped her progress. “The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” an insider told Us earlier this week. “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”