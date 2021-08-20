kardashian-jenner-family:-a-guide-to-the-fathers-of-their-kids

Modern family! The Kardashian-Jenners come from a big brood and have only added to their ranks over the years.

Kourtney Kardashian was the first among the siblings to welcome a child when her eldest son, Mason, arrived in December 2009. Kim Kardashian followed in her footsteps, as did younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

The Poosh founder was dating Scott Disick when she gave birth to their three children, but they eventually broke up. However, their post-split parenting dynamic paved the way for others in the family who found themselves raising kids alongside their exes.

Khloé, for one, revealed in July 2019 that she modeled her relationship with on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson after her Keeping Up With the Kardashians costars’ kids-first mentality. “I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”

Disick subsequently shared why he and Kourtney vowed to keep things civil. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” he explained to Us. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”

The Flip It Like Disick star added: “We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it. We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”

Kim, for her part, has been relatively tight-lipped about her split from Kanye West, but she was adamant in June 2021 that they are a united front when it comes to their kids.

“We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” the Skims founder said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, three months after she filed for divorce. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

As for Kylie, she raved about her “great” dynamic with Travis Scott in her March 2020 Harper’s Bazaar cover story.

“We’re, like, best friends,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder raved of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. “We both love [daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

