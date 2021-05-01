karnatakan-mussels

Mussels steamed in white wine and lime juice are given a rich southern Indian kick thanks to a masala of curry leaves, mustard seeds, chilli and coconut in this quick, simple summery dish from Kricket’s Will Bowlby.

Will says: ‘On a food trip to Mumbai I discovered a seafood restaurant called Jai Hind (Lunch Home) where I tasted some of the best seafood I’ve had in the city to date. The restaurant showcased regional seafood cooking from places like Karnataka on the west coast of India. I ate a clam dish there and loved it so much I identified all the ingredients and recreated it with mussels as soon as I got home.’

This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson.