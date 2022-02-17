kathy-hilton-raved-about-this-moisturizing-skin-mist-to-kyle-richards

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kathy Hilton is a woman after our own heart. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer has been stealing the show with her relatable reactions, playful pranks and hilarious one-liners (“Who is Hunky Dory?”). Once we witnessed her live-action “What’s In My Bag?”, we became even bigger fans of this season’s breakout star — she really is just like Us. While going through her purse with sister Kyle Richards, Hilton revealed her secret to glowing skin: a setting spray that combats dry skin.

Since the Beverly Hills Housewives always look flawless, we made it our mission to uncover all the details about Hilton’s favorite face spray. After all, beauty clearly runs in the family — Kathy’s daughters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are beyond stunning. So, what is this magical elixir that the RHOBH cast member swears by? The Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is a silky, fast-absorbing spray-on moisturizer that delivers a boost of hydration to your complexion. Spray the mist under or over makeup for instantly glowing skin.

See It!

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for $48 at Amazon! Also available at Tatcha! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Specially formulated for normal to dry skin, this Tatcha bestseller is non-irritating, non-sensitizing, dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free, according to the manufacturer. Bye-bye, dry skin! Hello, hydration! This fine mist is infused with Tatcha’s Hadasei-3 complex, which contains Uji green tea, Akita rice and Mozuku algae. Together these ingredients help detoxify and nourish skin while reducing signs of aging. We love a product that pampers us and promotes healthy skin at the same time!

Spritz on this face mist while fresh-faced to soothe and hydrate your skin or use it as a setting spray after applying makeup for a luminous finishing touch. You can achieve full coverage in only two to three sprays! And according to the rave reviews online, you won’t have to worry about any oily residue or cakey cosmetics afterwards. One shopper said, “A couple sprays of this over my finished makeup and my skin looks dewy and feels refreshed. No more tight, dry skin from the setting powder.”

See It!

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for $48 at Amazon! Also available at Tatcha! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you want the full Kathy Hilton effect, keep this hydrating skin mist in your handbag for a spontaneous makeup touch-up or moisture boost. It’s a healthy glow on the go! We can’t wait to spritz our skin on future flights or when our skin is feeling especially dry in the winter. You can even use the Tatcha Skin Mist as a hair detangler! With so many different uses and benefits, it’s no surprise Hilton loves this revitalizing spray.

See it! Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for $48 at Amazon! Also available at Tatcha! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!