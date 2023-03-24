Kazakhstan to Strengthen Screening of Re-Exports to Russia by Ufficio Stampa 24 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Kazakh firms have been helping meet Russian demand for high-tech consumer goods and other items that have become hard to obtain due to Western sanctions. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Kazakhstan to Strengthen Screening of Re-Exports to Russia” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Kazakhstan to Strengthen Screening of Re-Exports to Russia”