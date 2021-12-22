keanu-reeves-and-carrie-anne-moss-reflect-on-the-central-love-story-of-‘the-matrix-resurrections’

After directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski reinvented the Hollywood action film with 1999’s “The Matrix,” theatergoers were confronted with a cliffhanger at the ending of its 2003 follow-up “The Matrix Reloaded”: “To be concluded…” reads the end title card, before the movie queues up Rage Against the Machine’s “Calm Like a Bomb.” Then “The Matrix […]

Like this: Like Loading...