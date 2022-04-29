keanu-reeves-slays-enemies-with-nunchucks-in-‘john-wick:-chapter-4’-cinemacon-footage

Keanu Reeves is back to crushing skulls and making movie theater owners scream with adoration, as the star closed CinemaCon with a first look at “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Appearing during the Lionsgate presentation at the annual exhibition trade show, Reeves was greeted with lusty applause and chants of “you’re the man!” from attendees. The […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...