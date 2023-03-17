Keating’s views ‘belong to another time’: Albanese, Wong fire back over AUKUS by valipomponi 17 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The prime minister accused his predecessor of diminishing himself by attacking Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Keating’s views ‘belong to another time’: Albanese, Wong fire back over AUKUS” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Keating’s views ‘belong to another time’: Albanese, Wong fire back over AUKUS”