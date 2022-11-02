keep-fit-with-complimentary-fitness-activities-at-the-galleria-al-maryah-island

Whether it’s feeling centred with complementary Yoga classes or getting your steps in with the Let’s Walk! fitness programme, The Galleria Al Maryah Island has got you covered with complimentary fitness activities to enjoy all year long.

Here’s what you need to know

Let’s Walk! is a complimentary fitness programme powered by STEPPI (a free to download App), that rewards fitness with exciting discounts and offers from brands at The Galleria. Guests can join guided walks led by a certified trainer every Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 8:30am in Central Kitchens, Level 3 . Participants can cover a distance of approximately 3km using different routes within The Galleria. Sponsored by Jumbo, participants have the chance to win a AED 200-worth prize voucher by joining the Let’s Walk! weekly challenges. These can be found by searching ‘The Galleria under STEPPI Challenges in the App. Guests can track their steps and unlock rewards from participating brands at The Galleria by downloading the STEPPI App (App Store or Google Play), then simply start walking to reap the rewards!

Join The Galleria's complimentary outdoor yoga classes and start your mornings with energising workouts that boost your health and wellbeing. Taking place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, from 8:30am to 9:30am at Sky Park on Level 4, guests can participate in yoga sessions that are guided by highly trained and experienced instructors. Classes are open to beginner and advanced guests, aged 16 and above , and spaces are limited so pre-booking is required. To register, email events@thegalleriaalmaryah.com with your full name, contact number and the date of your preferred yoga session. The Sky Park is located on Level 4 above Pottery Barn, West Elm and Centrepoint.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.

