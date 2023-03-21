kegan-kline’s-legal-team-requests-change-of-plea-hearing

The legal team for accused child porn suspect Kegan Kline has requested a change of plea hearing.

On Monday, Kline’s team filed the motion to lift the pretrial hearing and the jury trial in favor of a change of plea hearing. Kegan Kline originally pled not guilty to thirty child porn charges. That number was dropped to 25 this past November.

Kline’s pretrial was supposed to begin March 30th, with his actual jury trial to follow on May 10th.

Kegan Kline’s name has also been connected to the 2017 Delphi murders case. Kline’s accused of using a fake social media profile called “anthony_shots” to communicate with kids, including Liberty German. Both German and Abigail Williams were killed in February of 2017. Richard Allen of Delphi, Indiana was arrested and charged with their murders in October of 2022.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told WIBC last year detectives will keep an eye on Kegan Kline and investigate any links to the Delphi murders.

The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office filed a list of potential witnesses earlier this month, including Kline’s father, Jerry Kline.

