Two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley will lead the voice cast of graphic novel adaptation “Charlotte,” which is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Along with Knightley, the “Charlotte” voice cast includes Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, Brenda Blethyn and Sophie Okonedo. “Charlotte” is directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, […]