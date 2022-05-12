kelly-osbourne’s-ups-and-downs-through-the-years

Overcoming the odds. Over the years, Kelly Osbourne has shared her struggles and successes surrounding her sobriety, weight loss and other personal moments.

“I got sober,” the former Fashion Police host exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I replaced drugs and alcohol with food, my body metabolized differently. Once I got sober and I gained weight uncontrollably, it was insane. [People] kept telling me, ‘You should do the [gastric sleeve] surgery.’ I was so against it. … I thought the surgery was a cop-out and that it was like cheating. That couldn’t be further from the truth. What the surgery did was give me a fighting chance.”

The Masked Singer alum previously revealed in August 2020 that she had lost 85 pounds after having the procedure two years earlier.

“I lost, like, I want to say 35 pounds, 40 pounds, and then I stopped losing weight,” she told Us. “I just stopped because I didn’t listen to what they said. I just thought it was going to be a quick fix. I’d be done. I’d be skinny. [I thought I] didn’t have to work out or do anything. I could not have been more wrong. You have to do every single thing that they tell you to do when you do the surgery, or it doesn’t work.”

Along with her wellness journey, Osbourne also struggled with addiction and her sobriety. One year after beginning the 12-step process, she reflected on her ups and downs in a candid Instagram post.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time to share that with you guys,” the Osbournes alum wrote in August 2018 social media upload. “To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became to much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did.”

After several years of being clean, she later relapsed while in quarantine throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which began in early 2020.

“I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect,” Osbourne told Extra in April 2021. “I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f—k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like, ‘Done, not doing this.’”

The There Is No F—king Secret author revealed in October 2021 that she was on the wagon again.

“Today marks my 37th birthday and I’m 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming! ,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Scroll below to see the reality TV personality’s ups and downs throughout the years: