keralan-fried-chicken-with-curry-leaf-mayonnaise

A signature dish at Will’s Kricket restaurants, this crispy fried chicken is flavoured with plenty of curry leaves – a calling card of Keralan cuisine. The little bites are addictively good, and while a little extra effort is required to make the accompanying curry leaf mayo, it’s well worth it.

Will says: ‘This dish came about almost by accident, and has proved to be arguably the most popular dish on our menu. When we first opened Kricket inside a shipping container in Brixton in 2015, I learnt quickly that there was to be no room for a tandoor, only a fryer. So I adapted a basic tandoori marinade, made use of our small gas fryer and Kricket’s very own fried chicken was born. It is likely to remain on the menu for some time to come!’

This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson.