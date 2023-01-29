kevin-faulconer-calls-on-the-city-to-accept-help-from-lucky-duck-foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness in San Diego was front and center the week of Jan. 23 after the county completed the annual Point In Time Count.

While results won’t be available for some time, many expect the numbers to once again be higher than the year prior.

Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how the city should best go about creating more shelter spaces for the homeless.

Vittorio Rienzo