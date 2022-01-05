kevin-mayer-and-tom-staggs-media-venture-will-be-named-candle,-company-confirms-westbrook-deal

The new media venture run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs finally has a name. It has been christened Candle Media, the pair announced on Tuesday while confirming their deal to buy a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. The Smiths’ company produced the Oscar-contender “King Richard,” […]
