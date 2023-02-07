khalifa-port-achieves-a-guinness-world-records-title-for-the-largest-shipping-container-logo

Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi’s flagship deep-water port, has set a new Guinness World Records title for assembling the Largest shipping container logo/image.

The Khalifa Port team assembled 676 containers in the shape of AD Ports Group’s logo at its South Quay to earn the new Guinness World Records title. The total length of the logo formed by the containers was 1,000.4 metres, while the width reached 174 metres. This record nearly doubles the previous standard, set by Singapore’s Tanjong Pagar Terminal in 2017 with 359 containers.

Commenting on this record-setting success, Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group said: “We are proud of this remarkable achievement. Setting a new Guinness World Records demonstrates our capability to consistently raise the benchmark, whilst positioning our brand as an efficient and technologically advanced logistics provider.”

Khalifa Port’s strategic location connects Africa, Asia, Europe, as well as the Middle East. Hosting the region’s first semi-automated terminal, the port is capable of handling 7.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container capacity a year.

The port’s expansion masterplan will support AD Port Group’s goal of handling 15 million TEUs and 25 million tonnes of general cargo annually by 2030.

Khalifa Port’s South Quay was inaugurated in December 2022 and the expansion has increased direct deep-water access, yard and warehousing facilities at Khalifa Port and extended the quay wall by three kilometres. Work also continues on the new CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which is expected to add an additional 1.8 million TEUs by 2025.

“Khalifa Port’s capabilities and state-of-the-art facilities ensure that we continue to play a vital role in trade enablement at regional and global levels. We are keen and committed to continue pushing boundaries and coming out with innovative ideas to set more records in the future,” Al Mazrouei added.

The post Khalifa Port Achieves A Guinness World Records Title For The Largest Shipping Container Logo first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Rienzo