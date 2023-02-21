KIIS FM boss plays down Seven West tie-up talk

by valipomponi
21 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
kiis-fm-boss-plays-down-seven-west-tie-up-talk


HT&E chief executive Ciaran Davis said he hadn’t heard from Seven, but said his company was an “absolute prime target” in any future media consolidation talks.

valipomponi

0 comments on “KIIS FM boss plays down Seven West tie-up talk

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: