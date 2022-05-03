kim-k.-has-donuts,-pizza-party-after-detailing-how-she-lost-16-lbs-for-met

Pizza party! Kim Kardashian threw a pizza and donuts party in her hotel room after going on a strict diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

“So after the Met, I am starving,” the Skims founder, 41, said on Monday, May 2, while showing off the donut bar set up by The Doughnuttery via her Instagram Story. “And my favorite donuts in the entire world, in New York City are these mini donuts. Oh, my God, you guys, I have them in the room! How cute is this?”

Kardashian then showed off the stacks of pizzas on her table, gushing over how excited she was to tuck into them. “Guys, I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month. Definitely [not for] three weeks. And this pizza … I’m so excited!”

The KKW Beauty founder hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a vintage Bob Mackie for Jean Louis gown that was famously worn by Monroe while she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. However, when she first tried it on ahead of the event, Kardashian realized that the dress wasn’t exactly her size.

“It didn’t fit! So I looked at them and I said: ‘Give me, like, three weeks,’” she told La La Anthony before claiming that she lost 16 pounds to fit into the dress. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it.”

She added to Vogue: “It was this or nothing. [In the weeks leading up to the Met Gala] I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum paired the iconic ensemble with a bleach-blonde hairdo and a white fur wrap, while her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, accompanied her up the steps in Dior. Monroe’s dress will be displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood on Memorial Day Weekend for a limited time, allowing visitors to take a closer look at the garment and get a behind-the-scenes look at Kardashian’s Met Gala look.

After arriving inside the museum, the California native changed out of the original dress into a replica, as Monroe’s frock was too fragile to be worn for hours. “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do,” she told Vogue. “Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs.”

For the first time, Kardashian was joined on the big night by all four of her sisters, as well as mom Kris Jenner, who channeled Jackie Kennedy Onassis in an Oscar de la Renta gown paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. “I’m just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight,” Jenner, 66, said about her look. “I wanted to do something glamorous and chic — and easy.”

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has lost a significant amount of weight in preparation for the Met Gala. In 2018, the Selfish author revealed that she went on a two-week cleanse in order to fit into the Versace dress she wore that year.

“I was actually really nervous about wearing the dress because I did a cleanse a couple of weeks before and lost 6 or 7 pounds,” she said on her website at the time, referring to the chainmail gown with embellished crosses that she wore for the Heavenly Bodies-themed night. “At the final fitting, I was worried it wouldn’t fit. When I tried it on, though, it fit like a glove. It was perfection!”