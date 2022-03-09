kim-k.-teases-pete-davidson’s-involvement-in-new-hulu-show:-i’m-‘open’-to-it

Lucky in love? Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time — and she’s ready to start her new chapter.

Kardashian, 41, addressed the possibility of Davidson, 28, being featured on her family’s upcoming Hulu series in a Variety interview published on Wednesday, March 9. Titled The Kardashians, the streaming service will be launching a total of 40 episodes across two seasons with the option for more projects within the Disney family.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the outlet. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

When the Kardashian-Jenner clan returns to TV in April, however, fans will get a glimpse at “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” she teased. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

The couple were first linked in October 2021 shortly after the Skims CEO hosted Saturday Night Live. During the episode, the pair shared a kiss on screen while dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin. Kardashian and the comedian were later spotted together multiple times in both New York and California before confirming their romance with PDA pics in November 2021.

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day. … No one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “really digs” Davidson’s sense of humor and his “humble” attitude, the insider continued. A second source added, “It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course, Pete offers that in abundance.”

Earlier this month, the reality TV personality was declared legally single following her February 2021 split from Kanye West. The former couple — who share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — were married for nearly seven years before calling it quits.

As the makeup mogul’s relationship with Davidson continues to heat up, West, 44, has made it clear that he doesn’t approve. Following a series of since-deleted social media disses, the Yeezy designer recently shared a clip of his “Eazy” music video, which featured an animated version of the Set It Up star being buried alive.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him,” a source told Us, noting that Kardashian has grown to become “a lot less forgiving” of West’s behavior. “She was appalled by this stunt and is rapidly losing the little patience she had left at this point. … She wants to protect Pete just as much as Pete wants to protect her.”

Before she was officially granted single status, the Selfish author shed more light on what went wrong in her marriage before she pulled the plug, telling Vogue in her March 2022 cover story, “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy.”

Kardashian continued: “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you. … My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.”

Despite their ups and downs, the KKW Beauty founder still wants to be the Grammy winner’s “biggest cheerleader” when it comes to raising their kids. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex,” she told Vogue. “But I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’”