kim-k.-thanks-ex-kanye-for-‘introducing’-her-to-fashion-in-pcas-speech

Well deserved! With a billion-dollar fashion brand to her name and stellar street style, it’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian was presented with the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 7. While she’s “always memorable” in her own right, the 41-year-old Skims founder, who wore Balenciaga for the evening, took the opportunity to thank ex Kanye West for her success in the style space.

“I am honestly so humbled to be here. I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist, so the fact that I’m winning a Fashion Icon Award is a pinch me moment,” she said upon accepting the award from Tracee Ellis Ross. “I’m humbled every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t. Thank you Zac Posen who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA Awards and so many amazing designers, like Ricardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] that really believed in me. Well, [they] probably [were] talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”



She continued: “So thank you to Kanye even for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion. This is a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things, take a risk. I’m so humbled.”

It was announced that Kardashian would receive the award last week, with NBC and E! recognizing the star for her “keen fashion sense” and “unprecedented entrepreneurial success.”

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with thin the fashion industry,” Jen Neal, the Executive Vice President for NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon award.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been honored for her influence in the fashion space. Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was recognized at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards.

For the event, the star opted to wear a piece from her Skims x Fendi drop. The collection, which was announced just days prior to the WSJ. Magazine event, was the brand’s first break into the luxury space.

While teaming up with other fashion houses isn’t “part of the plan,” Kardashian does have a handful of things brewing in her empire. Not only does she plan to break into more “yoga-ish” clothing with Skims, but she’s also in the process of overhauling her beauty brand, KKW Beauty.

“I want to really launch an entirely new beauty brand,” she said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. “I learned so much that I’m excited [to put out] a brand that has all the new information that I know. I feel like its’ going to be my baby, I’ll have my beauty brand and Skims.”