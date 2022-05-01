kim-kardashian-and-pete-davidson-hold-hands-for-red-carpet-debut:-photos

Two of a kind. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their official red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday, April 30, in Washington, D.C. at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

Kardashian, 41, wore a sleeveless, glittery silver gown with a high neckline while Davidson, 28, went with the classic black suit with a white shirt. The comic — who addressed his feud with Kanye West during his standup set one night prior — wore sunglasses as he posed with his girlfriend.

President Joe Biden is expected to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The dinner is a celebration of freedom of speech — with comedians roasting the president — as well as a fundraiser for journalism programs. Biden will get a chance to crack a few jokes as well. The pair attended as guests of Disney/ABC, according to The Washington Post.

While it may seem like an odd place for Davidson and Kardashian to make their red carpet debut, this wasn’t their first outing in the Capitol. The pair went on a date on Sunday, April 24, where Davidson honored Jon Stewart. The former Daily Show host, 59, was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and the King of Staten Island star publicly thanked Stewart for advocating on behalf of veterans and 9/11 first responders.

The pair connected at the Met Gala in September 2021, when she asked the King of Staten Island star, 28, for advice before her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The pair began dating in October 2021 and made things Instagram official in March, with a series of PDA-filled pics. Their romance marks the Skims founder’s first relationship since filing for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021. Kardashian and the Y​​eezy designer share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Last month, Davidson attended the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians alongside the KKW Beauty founder and the pair were photographed holding hands. However, the Big Time Adolescence star chose not to walk the red carpet. “I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here,” Kardashian told E! News in April. “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing.”

On Tuesday, April 26, Kardashian shared a series of photos from the event via Instagram, including snaps of her and Davidson walking hand-in-hand. “We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!!” she wrote. “Also I felt so honored to wear a special dress to the special night! Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before he passed away and I just felt the magic in him when I wore it!”

Though the Selfish author said she wouldn’t be opposed to having Davidson appear on the reality show, the pair have done their best to keep their relationship relatively low-key. “I do think that I am holding a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete,” Kardashian told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast in April. “It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.”

She continued: “We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.’”

Scroll down for photos of Davidson and Kardashian’s red carpet debut at the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner: