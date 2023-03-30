king-charles-wades-into-politics,-condemns-russia-in-speech-to-german-lawmakers





King Charles III waded into European politics, praising Germany’s decision to reverse decades of defense policy by supplying Ukraine with arms.

“Germany’s decision to send such significant military support to Ukraine is remarkably courageous, important and appreciated, Charles said in a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin. Speaking to Bundestag lawmakers in German during his first state visit as monarch, he said Russia’s “unprovoked attack” had “inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on many innocent people.”

“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human digni-ty have been trampled in the most brutal way, the king said. “The security of Europe has been threatened, as have our democratic values,” he added. “Even as we abhor the appalling scenes of de-struction, we can take heart from our unity — in defense of Ukraine, of peace and freedom.”

As Prince of Wales, or monarch-in-waiting, Charles made no se-cret of his political advocacy, particularly his desire to combat cli-mate change. Just six months into his monarchy and just over a month before his coronation on May 6, the King had not yet signaled whether he would follow in his mother’s footsteps and eschew any public political stances.

The monarch’s speech in Berlin, skipping between English and German, was the first time that a member of the royal family addressed the Bundestag when it’s in session. His visit has been billed as a test of Britain’s soft diplomacy in rebuilding European ties frayed by Brexit.

Charles, who earlier met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, celebrated cultural ties and friendship between the two nations. He charmed German lawmakers with a few gentle jokes about the differences between the two nations.

“Like many British people, I have close personal ties here. In my case, cherished family relationships and associations that go back generations,” he said.

“Of course there are rivalries in some areas, especially in our en-counters on the football pitch. A reference to the England women’s soccer team beating Germany in the final of the European Championships last year drew a wry look from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“We have laughed at each other and with each other, Charles said. He included references to Monty Python’s popularity in Germany and Dinner for One — a 1963 black-and-white British TV sketch which, while virtually unknown in the UK, has been at the heart of the German New Year’s Eve ritual since 1972.

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas invited the king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, to view the first volume of the Bundestag’s Golden Book of illustrious visitors, which was signed by Charles’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles thanked the German people for their messages of support following her death, saying that “Her late majesty won a particular place of affection among the German people. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has adopted a more emollient tone with Britain’s European neighbors than his predecessors did during Brexit negotiations, and visited French President Emmanuel Macron three weeks ago after sealing the Windsor Framework deal.

Even so, Sunak’s government was forced to deny that his govern-ing Conservative Party sought to politicize the monarchy last month when the king met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during crunch Brexit talks.

Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender welcomed the British royal couple on Wednesday with military honors at the Branden-burg Gate in Berlin, to cheering crowds. There has been widespread interest in Germany in the royal visit, with news reaching the front page of many newspapers, including best-selling tabloid Bild.

Steinmeier addressed the issue of Brexit in his speech at a state banquet on Wednesday evening, which he noted marked “six years to the day since the UK submitted its letter notifying the EU of its intention to leave.” He said that had been a “sad day for him and many other Germans.”

“Back then many feared that Brexit could make the Germans and the British drift apart,” Steinmeier said. “However, this did not happen,” he added. “Too strong are the ties between our countries, too close the friendships between our people, too precious the reconciliation efforts after two world wars.”

On Friday, the king will visit a memorial in Hamburg to the Kinder-transport, the railway evacuation of Jewish refugee children to safety in the UK in the run-up to World War II.

