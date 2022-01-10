kino-lorber-taps-martha-benyam-as-chief-operating-officer-(exclusive)

Martha Benyam has joined Kino Lorber as the new chief operating officer of the film distribution company. A veteran of the film, television and digital industries, Benyam most recently served as a consultant to various media startups, where she launched Amazon video channels and led programming strategy, content acquisitions, and business development initiatives. She previously […]
