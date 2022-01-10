cronaca

Kino Lorber Taps Martha Benyam as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

by Ufficio Stampa
10 January 2022
Martha Benyam has joined Kino Lorber as the new chief operating officer of the film distribution company. A veteran of the film, television and digital industries, Benyam most recently served as a consultant to various media startups, where she launched Amazon video channels and led programming strategy, content acquisitions, and business development initiatives. She previously […]

