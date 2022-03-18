kitano-takeshi-to-receive-lifetime-achievement-award-from-udine-far-east-asian-film-festival

Kitano Takeshi, a contemporary icon of Japanese cinema, is to receive a lifetime achievement award next month at the Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy. “A legendary artist on Friday the 29th of April will receive the Golden Mulberry Award for lifetime achievement on the stage of FEFF 24,” the festival announced Friday with […]
