‘Knife edge’: Trucking operators pushed to the brink, transport leaders warn

by Vito Califano
1 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘knife-edge’:-trucking-operators-pushed-to-the-brink,-transport-leaders-warn


Scott’s may not be the only transport network to fold, with operators forced to absorb ongoing cost increases including fuel, tolls, maintenance and wages.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “‘Knife edge’: Trucking operators pushed to the brink, transport leaders warn

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: