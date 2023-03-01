‘Knife edge’: Trucking operators pushed to the brink, transport leaders warn by Vito Califano 1 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Scott’s may not be the only transport network to fold, with operators forced to absorb ongoing cost increases including fuel, tolls, maintenance and wages. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘Knife edge’: Trucking operators pushed to the brink, transport leaders warn” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘Knife edge’: Trucking operators pushed to the brink, transport leaders warn”