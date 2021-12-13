korea-box-office:-low-attendance-adding-quota-issues-to-cinemas’-mounting-woes

South Korea’s nationwide box office dropped to a miserable $3.44 million over the weekend, despite the presence of a local film in top spot. The country ‘s cinemas earned 32% less than the previous weekend and are beginning to struggle with quota issues, according to local media. “Nothing Serious,” a Korean-made comedy romance, floated from […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
South Korea’s nationwide box office dropped to a miserable $3.44 million over the weekend, despite the presence of a local film in top spot. The country ‘s cinemas earned 32% less than the previous weekend and are beginning to struggle with quota issues, according to local media. “Nothing Serious,” a Korean-made comedy romance, floated from […]
Condividi:
Like this: