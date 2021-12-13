cronaca

Korea Box Office: Low Attendance Adding Quota Issues to Cinemas’ Mounting Woes

by Ufficio Stampa
13 December 2021
South Korea’s nationwide box office dropped to a miserable $3.44 million over the weekend, despite the presence of a local film in top spot. The country ‘s cinemas earned 32% less than the previous weekend and are beginning to struggle with quota issues, according to local media. “Nothing Serious,” a Korean-made comedy romance, floated from […]

