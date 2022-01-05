cronaca

Korean Movies Lose Box Office Crown in 2021, for the First Time in a Decade

5 January 2022
South Korean cinema last year squeezed out a gain of 14% compared with 2020, but 2021’s major box office honors went to foreign movies, not the normally dominant local film sector. Aggregate gross revenues hit KRW584 billion ($488 million) in 2021, earned from 60.5 million ticket sales, according to Kobis, the data service operated by […]

