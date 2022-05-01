cronaca

Korea’s ‘Miracle’ Wins Best Film Prize at Udine’s Asian Festival

by Redazione Tech
1 Maggio 2022
“Miracle: Letters to the President,” directed by Lee Jang-hoon, was Saturday named as the best film winner at the Far East Film Festival in Italy’s Udine, following an audience poll. The South Korean-made film was described by festival organizers as “a sweet-natured hymn to the power of dreams.” Second and third places belonged to Chinese-produced pictures […]

