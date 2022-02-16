kourtney-kardashian’s-ultimate-wellness-secret-is-just-$11

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy and healthy! As we embark on a new year, many of Us are looking to upgrade our wellness routines. Starting 2021 off on the right foot means a consistent fitness regimen, a (relatively) strict diet and the optimal combination of vitamins and supplements. Honestly, it’s overwhelming just thinking about it — which is why we turn to experts like Kourtney Kardashian for helpful hacks to save time.

The 41-year-old mom of three has solidified her status as a wellness warrior over the years. Lately, she’s been flaunting her flawless figure on the beaches of Cabo during a recent getaway — but before she hit the shores, the Poosh founder was spilling the tea to her team. In a recent blog post, Poosh divulged one of Kardashian’s biggest multitasking secrets: this tool from Amazon.

Get the Boao Store 3 Pieces Adjustable Double-End Measuring Spoon for prices starting at $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re not immediately clear on what this item is, we’ve got you covered. It’s an adjustable measuring spoon, and Kardashian uses it to quickly consume her supplements after exercising daily. This versatile spoon is ultra-convenient, space-saving and practical, allowing users to simply move the sliders to the preferred setting in order to achieve the most accurate measurements possible.

Now, this may already be appealing to you, but we haven’t even mentioned the best part yet: Kardashian’s go-to product is available on Amazon for just $11 right now. While many celebrity-loved essentials tend to cost big bucks, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan continuously proves that good things don’t necessarily come in pricey packages. Save the splurge for top-rated supplements and exercise equipment — this handy accessory won’t break the bank!

Shoppers are equally enamored with the sleek spoon, claiming it’s a sturdy option that gets the job done. Plus, while similar devices offer only printed measuring marks, Kardashian’s pick contains actual etchings — so you won’t run the risk of scrubbing them off in the dishwasher. With the low price tag, positive customer feedback and coveted Kardashian seal of approval, clicking “add to cart” immediately feels like a given. If it’s good enough for Kourt, it’s good enough for Us!

