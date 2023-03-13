Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza’s Treason Trial Begins Behind Closed Doors

by Vittorio Ferla
13 Marzo 2023
The activist was charged over remarks he made critical of the Kremlin, his lawyer said, stressing that the comments “did not pose a threat to the country.”

