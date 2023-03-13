Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza’s Treason Trial Begins Behind Closed Doors by Vittorio Ferla 13 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The activist was charged over remarks he made critical of the Kremlin, his lawyer said, stressing that the comments “did not pose a threat to the country.” Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza’s Treason Trial Begins Behind Closed Doors” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
