Kremlin Opts for Low-Key Festivities on Crimea Annexation Anniversary

by Vito Califano
20 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
kremlin-opts-for-low-key-festivities-on-crimea-annexation-anniversary


Analysts say the anniversary’s ideological value for the Kremlin has been lost in the year since the invasion of Ukraine.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Kremlin Opts for Low-Key Festivities on Crimea Annexation Anniversary

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: