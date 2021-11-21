kris-jenner’s-nightly,-ultra-affordable-secret-for-youthful-skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skincare routine is stacked high with cleansers, toners, essences, serums, masks, eye creams, moisturizers and more. We’ve invested in some nice anti-aging tools as well, like gua shas or microcurrent devices. But could the secret to smooth, youthful skin have been hiding in our linen closet all along?

Kris Jenner knows a thing or two about beauty and skincare, to say the least. When she reveals a favorite product or technique, we’re always all ears — we just couldn’t believe it when she revealed that one of her top beauty hacks was using a simple terry washcloth!

Get the Utopia Towels Cotton White Washcloth Set, 24-Pack (originally $23) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Jenner spilled her go-to move for her nightly routine for a story on daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s site, Poosh: “Wash your face every night using a hot terry cloth washcloth. It acts as a natural exfoliant by loosening dead skin cells, opens up the pores and softens the skin, prepping it for your night treatments.”

We truly loved to see this simple and affordable advice from someone who has access to the best beauty treatments and products in the world. While Jenner didn’t reveal her go-to brand, we recommend buying a pack of simple washcloths specifically for using on your face. It’s obviously cleanest to use a fresh towel every night, so if you have a pack of 24, you’ll be able to go a while before washing them all, and when you do so, you can do it in a batch. They can go straight into the washing machine and dryer too!

Get the Utopia Towels Cotton White Washcloth Set, 24-Pack (originally $23) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

These cloths are made of 100% ring-spun cotton with a terry weave on both sides for that natural exfoliation Jenner spoke about. We love this brand too because the towels have a double-stitched hem, helping to prevent them from fraying so you can use them over and over again.

Of course, having these towels around could benefit you in more ways than one. Jenner is the ultimate master multitasker, so we think she’d appreciate you finding multiple uses for these towels, whether to exfoliate your body or to help clean up a spill in the kitchen!

Apart from white, these Utopia washcloths come in 10 other colors, so if you want to match up with your bathroom color scheme, go take a peek!

Get the Utopia Towels Cotton White Washcloth Set, 24-Pack (originally $23) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

