kristin-cavallari-is-‘ready-for-a-relationship’-and-‘open’-to-another-baby

Opening up. Kristin Cavallari kept it real when fans asked her about her personal life as her divorce from Jay Cutler continues, and they all wanted to know about one thing — dating.

On Sunday, April 2, the Laguna Beach alum, 35, opened up a question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story. “You guys are so funny. This is the number one question I got,” she said of a question asking if she was back in the dating game. “Sooo let’s just start this thing off strong.”

She continued, “I’ve honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

Since she and Cutler announced their split in April 2020, Cavallari has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice. Summer House‘s Craig Conover claimed they hooked up, but a source close to Cavallari denied the allegations to Us Weekly in February.

So, is she dating currently? Cavallari refused to give a yes or no response. “I realize that didn’t really answer that question,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Let’s just say this: when you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract.”

As for what she’s looking for in a potential partner, the former Very Cavallari star said she wanted someone to be her “rock” in life. She wants “someone who is so comfortable in their own skin who is stable and has their own s–t going on. I want a good, sweet guy.”

The businesswoman added that she’s trying to avoid a certain type. “I’m done with narcissist a–holes thank you very much,” Cavallari said.

While she isn’t necessarily planning to have more kids, she wouldn’t mind expanding her family. “My life feels very full with my 3 butttt,” she wrote. “I would be open to one more.”

The True Comfort author shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6, with her ex-husband. She and the former Chicago Bears quarterback share custody of the trio.

Though Cavallari and Cutler’s marriage didn’t last, the Uncommon James founder still hopes to walk down the aisle again. “I still very much believe in marriage and I’ve had tremendous growth over the past 2 years so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really entices me,” she explained.

The jewelry designer even had a little advice for anyone leaving a toxic relationship. “Really taking the time to work through it. Allowing yourself to feel all the emotions. It took me literally 2 years to fully heal,” she said.

While she is seemingly calling her marriage to Cutler “toxic,” he might not feel the same.

“Jay is still very much hung up on Kristin,” an insider exclusively told Us in March. “He still has a lot of love for her and wishes things weren’t as they are.”

The source added, “They are coparenting well — he just wishes they were still together. .. He deeply cares about her.”