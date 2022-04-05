kristina-schake-joins-the-walt-disney-company-as-head-of-global-communications

The Walt Disney Company has named Kristina Schake as EVP of global communications. Effective immediately, Schake will be responsible for the TWDC’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson. She will report to chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell. “I could not be more pleased to welcome Kristina to Disney and […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The Walt Disney Company has named Kristina Schake as EVP of global communications. Effective immediately, Schake will be responsible for the TWDC’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson. She will report to chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell. “I could not be more pleased to welcome Kristina to Disney and […]
Condividi:
Like this: