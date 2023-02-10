Kulwinder Singh awarded court costs after ‘unreasonable’ murder charge by Vittorio Rienzo 10 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Singh had been wrongly accused of lighting his wife on fire at their Rouse Hill home in 2013. A judge found she likely set herself alight, killing herself accidentally. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Kulwinder Singh awarded court costs after ‘unreasonable’ murder charge” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
